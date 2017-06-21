2017/06/21

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 21, 2017

— powerful national organization may want to help the deaf

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is interested in

knowing about the deaf that were stopped by the police in

Chicago. The question is – why just Chicago only? Deaf

people have been stopped by the police everywhere in USA.

A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/aclu-and-the-deaf/

— possible lonely deaf resident

The state of New York announced a new affordable

housing building in Oneida, NY. It said that 32

units will be built, and that up to two units

may be reserved for the deaf. One or two units?

That may mean that a deaf resident may be

quite lonely, while mingling with hearing

residents – unless an interpreter shadows

the deaf person all day?

— update on deaf woman in danger of losing home

DeafDigest mentioned a deaf woman that was threatened with

the loss of her home because of lack of paperwork that came

with the donation of her mobile home. The church donated

her the mobile home, but without paperwork. The church

closed up and the church leader moved out of town. Luckily

a former member of that church was able to track down the

church leader, and he produced evidence of mobile house

donation. The county government is satisfied and the

deaf woman is not losing her house at all.

Latest deaf jobs

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— employment seeking

http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

6/18/17 Blue and Gold editions at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/