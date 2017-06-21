2017/06/21

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 21, 2017
— powerful national organization may want to help the deaf
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is interested in
knowing about the deaf that were stopped by the police in
Chicago. The question is – why just Chicago only? Deaf
people have been stopped by the police everywhere in USA.
— possible lonely deaf resident
The state of New York announced a new affordable
housing building in Oneida, NY. It said that 32
units will be built, and that up to two units
may be reserved for the deaf. One or two units?
That may mean that a deaf resident may be
quite lonely, while mingling with hearing
residents – unless an interpreter shadows
the deaf person all day?
— update on deaf woman in danger of losing home
DeafDigest mentioned a deaf woman that was threatened with
the loss of her home because of lack of paperwork that came
with the donation of her mobile home. The church donated
her the mobile home, but without paperwork. The church
closed up and the church leader moved out of town. Luckily
a former member of that church was able to track down the
church leader, and he produced evidence of mobile house
donation. The county government is satisfied and the
deaf woman is not losing her house at all.
