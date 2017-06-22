2017/06/22

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 22, 2017

— police and the tablets

The New York Police Department is experimenting

with tablets to see if it works when communicating

with the deaf. These tablets are being distributed

to the police in three neighborhoods. If a deaf

person is stopped and no interpreter is quickly

available, then the tablet will be used for

video relay communications with interpreters.

Not exactly sure how would this work. Cops can

carry tablets for years and not encounter a

deaf person. Suddenly they stop a deaf person;

would they remember how to use the tablet app to

summon a video relay service? Is the tablet portable

or is it mounted to something inside the car?

A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/police-tablet-for-deaf/

— CART vs voice recognition

CART is expensive. Voice recognition software

is much cheaper. But which is better? A

CART operator explained:

If someone on TV says there or their or they’re,

the voice recognition machine may miss it. But

a CART operator would know!

— fake-deaf patients help real-deaf patients!

The nursing program at State University of New

York at Brockport had a role reversal program.

Fake-deaf patients play the role as hospital

patients, challenging nurses on how to treat

the deaf! This is great – but again, with other

situations, a nurse may never encounter a deaf

in 25 years and is suddenly confronted with a

deaf patient. Would that nurse remember the

fake-deaf patient training she had years ago?

Latest deaf jobs

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— deaf photographer, many magazine credits

http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

6/18/17 Blue and Gold editions at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/