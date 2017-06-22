2017/06/22

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 22, 2017
— police and the tablets
The New York Police Department is experimenting
with tablets to see if it works when communicating
with the deaf. These tablets are being distributed
to the police in three neighborhoods. If a deaf
person is stopped and no interpreter is quickly
available, then the tablet will be used for
video relay communications with interpreters.
Not exactly sure how would this work. Cops can
carry tablets for years and not encounter a
deaf person. Suddenly they stop a deaf person;
would they remember how to use the tablet app to
summon a video relay service? Is the tablet portable
or is it mounted to something inside the car?
A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/police-tablet-for-deaf/
— CART vs voice recognition
CART is expensive. Voice recognition software
is much cheaper. But which is better? A
CART operator explained:
If someone on TV says there or their or they’re,
the voice recognition machine may miss it. But
a CART operator would know!
— fake-deaf patients help real-deaf patients!
The nursing program at State University of New
York at Brockport had a role reversal program.
Fake-deaf patients play the role as hospital
patients, challenging nurses on how to treat
the deaf! This is great – but again, with other
situations, a nurse may never encounter a deaf
in 25 years and is suddenly confronted with a
deaf patient. Would that nurse remember the
fake-deaf patient training she had years ago?
Latest deaf jobs
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— deaf photographer, many magazine credits
http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/
6/18/17 Blue and Gold editions at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/