2017/06/23

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 23, 2017

— blurred sign language in a picture

In a picture you will see two indivuals

communicating in blurred sign language.

See what this is all about at:

http://deafdigest.com/blurred-sign-language/

– an important clarification re New York interpreter tablets

DeafDigest mentioned that in some New York City

neighborhoods, police officers are equipped with

tablets, that they could use for interpreting

in case deaf people are stopped and no real live

interpreter is available. An important clarification –

the police officers cannot dial up video relay

service to communicate with the deaf person standing

next to him. He must use Video Remote Interpreting (VRI).

for that purpose. Video Relay is free; VRI is not

free. Incidentally, a deaf person told DeafDigest:

Lots of times I run into hearing people that had ASL training

and/or deaf family members but it’s been a long time and they

don’t always remember ASL

— worried that Craiglist users will hang up on deaf

In Virginia, a hearing realtor got a Craiglist response

from a fake-deaf person about a piece of property.

Later the realtor realized the fake-deaf person was

actually hearing, trying to do a money scam. This

worries DeafDigest. If it happens too often then

Craiglist users will immediately hang up on

deaf users without realizing they are really deaf

and not fake-deaf!

