2017/06/23

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 23, 2017
— blurred sign language in a picture
In a picture you will see two indivuals
communicating in blurred sign language.
See what this is all about at:
http://deafdigest.com/blurred-sign-language/
– an important clarification re New York interpreter tablets
DeafDigest mentioned that in some New York City
neighborhoods, police officers are equipped with
tablets, that they could use for interpreting
in case deaf people are stopped and no real live
interpreter is available. An important clarification –
the police officers cannot dial up video relay
service to communicate with the deaf person standing
next to him. He must use Video Remote Interpreting (VRI).
for that purpose. Video Relay is free; VRI is not
free. Incidentally, a deaf person told DeafDigest:
Lots of times I run into hearing people that had ASL training
and/or deaf family members but it’s been a long time and they
don’t always remember ASL
— worried that Craiglist users will hang up on deaf
In Virginia, a hearing realtor got a Craiglist response
from a fake-deaf person about a piece of property.
Later the realtor realized the fake-deaf person was
actually hearing, trying to do a money scam. This
worries DeafDigest. If it happens too often then
Craiglist users will immediately hang up on
deaf users without realizing they are really deaf
and not fake-deaf!
