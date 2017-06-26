2017/06/26

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 26, 2017

— a new hair clip for the deaf

A new hair clip for the deaf? It is called

the Ontenna (not to be confused with

antenna). It is supposed to help the deaf

hear all kinds of sounds that go through

their hair! Not sure how it works with

deaf men with clean shaved head?

A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-hair-clip/

— Pittsburgh proposed change of bus stops may be a problem

A hot issue in Pittsburgh is a proposed changes of

bus stops. There is a bus stop near the Pittsburgh

Association of the Deaf (PAD), but the proposed

new stop would be one block away. It may affect

the deaf-blind residents of Pittsburgh. Each

month PAD hosts a social event for the deaf-blind.

Concern is that if the deaf-blind need to walk

an extra block to reach PAD, it may cause problems

for them!

— typical interpreter training program

Is there such a thing as a typical interpreter

training program? Let us take William Woods

University (Fulton, Missouri) as the typical

one. It is one of 41 such interpreting

programs at colleges across the nation.

This university has 60 interpreting

students plus 85 on-line interpreting

students. Typical or not? Doesn’t matter –

the more qualified interpreters we have,

the better it is for us!

