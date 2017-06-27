2017/06/27

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 27, 2017

— a seven year old Coda saves mother’s life

In Northern Ireland, Cara McCartan, a Coda at

the age of seven, used the telephone to ask for

emergency assistance when her mother was stricken

with a medical emergency at home. She was honored

at a big event. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/seven-year-old-coda/

— most famous invention in Alabama

The Market Watch published a list of each state’s

most famous invention. In Alabama, the most famous

invention was the electronic hearing aid. It

was invented in 1895 but did was not available

for sale until later in the 20th century.

— Derrick Coleman taking a big risk in NFL

Derrick Coleman is NFL’s first deaf offensive

player. He was out of football last year but

has come back, signing a contract to play for

Atlanta Falcons. He is taking a big risk.

There was a nice newspaper story about him

giving tips to rookie quarterback Tyler Renew.

Competition for roster spots with each NFL

team is cut throat; 90 players compete for 53

roster spots. As a result, many veteran players

do not give rookie players these tips – because

it can come back to haunt them – getting cut!

Just hope Derrick makes the 53-man roster

in September.

Latest deaf jobs

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— medicare-vs-medicaid

http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

6/25/17 Blue and Gold editions at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/