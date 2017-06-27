2017/06/27

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 27, 2017
— a seven year old Coda saves mother’s life
In Northern Ireland, Cara McCartan, a Coda at
the age of seven, used the telephone to ask for
emergency assistance when her mother was stricken
with a medical emergency at home. She was honored
at a big event. A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/seven-year-old-coda/
— most famous invention in Alabama
The Market Watch published a list of each state’s
most famous invention. In Alabama, the most famous
invention was the electronic hearing aid. It
was invented in 1895 but did was not available
for sale until later in the 20th century.
— Derrick Coleman taking a big risk in NFL
Derrick Coleman is NFL’s first deaf offensive
player. He was out of football last year but
has come back, signing a contract to play for
Atlanta Falcons. He is taking a big risk.
There was a nice newspaper story about him
giving tips to rookie quarterback Tyler Renew.
Competition for roster spots with each NFL
team is cut throat; 90 players compete for 53
roster spots. As a result, many veteran players
do not give rookie players these tips – because
it can come back to haunt them – getting cut!
Just hope Derrick makes the 53-man roster
in September.
