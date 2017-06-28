2017/06/28

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 28, 2017

— deaf pushed out of top leadership positions

Three major deaf organiations are run by hearing leaders

in New Zealand – Deaf Aotearoa, Kelston Deaf Education Centre

and Auckland Deaf Society. The deaf community is upset

saying they were pushed out of these top positions.

Let us imagine that National Association of the

Deaf, Gallaudet and NTID are all run by hearing CEOs!

Deaf people in USA won’t let it happen, but it is happening

in New Zealand (as well as with one major organization

in Canada). A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-empowerment/

— a hearing attorney is shocked

A deaf owner of an interpreting company wanted

to sell his business. He asked the hearing

attorney for advice. The hearing attorney,

referred him to another hearing attorney so

that they could work together on the sales

agreement. Instead the deaf owner ran to his

competitor, showing them the tax returns and

financial statements. The hearing attorney

wasn’t happy about it. The competitor looked

at the numbers, didn’t agree with it and

backed out. Not only the deaf owner lost a

possible sale, but the competitor already

learned about this secret business information!

— no one told the deaf girl about the fire drill

In Great Britain, there was a fire drill at

a hearing school, which had one deaf student.

During the drill, everyone ran outside, but

the deaf girl didn’t know about it – because

she was in the restroom, which had no alarm

inside it. The county council wasn’t too

happy about it, because if it was a real

fire, then the deaf girl may not survive.

