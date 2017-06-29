2017/06/29

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 29, 2017

— Reno Fashion Show features a deaf model for 4th time

An annual event in Reno is the Reno Fashion Show.

Krista Hyatt, who is deaf, has been selected as one

of the 200 models, for the fourth year in a row.

She had to compete against 400 other models

in an audition. She said that while she cannot

follow the music, she follows the vibrations

while walking on the runway. This annual

event is big with the clothing designers,

make-up artists and producers. Her picture

is at:

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-model-at-reno/

— better than refrigerator magnets

People use refrigerator magnets to post up pictures, notes,

reminders, etc on the refrigerator door. There is a

start-up company that says their refrigerator buttons

are much better than refrigerator magnets – and

even more so, it is green-friendly. The start-up

company has been established by Hal Bevers.

He is deaf.

— no interpreter for deaf conference with attorney

A deaf man, in a criminal case, requested an

interpreter for a conference with his attorney.

The court said no, saying that he already has

an interpreter for his case in the courtroom.

ADA? This case took place in Belfast, Northern

Ireland. What about USA? On its web site, the

National Association of the Deaf said that

ADA does not require an interpreter for

conferences with private attorneys, if

they prove it is an undue burden.

Interpreters, however, must be provided

for conferences with public defenders!

