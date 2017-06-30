2017/06/30

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 30, 2017

— the CFO of world’s most powerful magazine

The Chief Financial Officer is the top man

in the financial/accounting department

of big businesses. He watches money

that come in and go out. The Economist

is the world’s most powerful magazine,

widely read by economists, business people,

Wall Street, big banks, etc. The Economist

CFO is Toby Burton. He is deaf and is from

Great Britain! Yes, he worries about the

Brexit, but it is an issue everyone in

Europe worries about. His picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/the-economist-magazine-cfo/

— a cop told DeafDigest something

DeafDigest editor is friends with one cop.

Handcuffing the arrested deaf person was

one issue in a recent discussion. The cop

said that normal procedure is to handcuff

all arrested people behind their backs.

This is for their protection. If the

person is handcuffed in front of him, he

could hit the cop on the face with

these handcuffs! The cop knows the

handcuffed deaf person needs to use

sign language or to use gestures.

At this point, how could a handcuffed

deaf person communicate remains a

sticky issue!

— live captions and difficult accents

A recent BBC World News America program

featured the ugly fighting at Mosul.

The translators from Iraq spoke with a

thickly accented English that became

a nightmare for live captioners. As

a result the TV dialogue was horrible.

Just one example – the word “bottle”

came up frequently; it meant battle.

We are always reading about these

“successful” voice to text captioning

software. Yet, there are always issues

of bad live captions with these accents

as well as with American dialects.

