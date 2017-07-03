2017/07/03

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 3, 2017

— VRI-use only may violate ADA

Hospitals that refuse to provide face to face interpreters

and only use VRI (Video Remote Interpreting) may be violating

ADA regulations, at least in Alabama, Georgia, and Florida.

A deaf patient wanted face to face interpreter and

the hospital said no, saying he must use VRI. As a result,

the VRI screen locked up, cutting off communications.

He filed a lawsuit, and won. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/results-of-bad-vri/

— hearing impaired OR hard of hearing

An organization in Louisiana is planning to introduce a

new bill next year to change the wording from “hearing

impaired” to “hard of hearing”! Not exactly sure what

is this supposed to mean, and this may lead to heated

debates in the Deaf Community. The key issue is the

ability to use and understand voice telephone alone

either via amplifier or hearing aid or CI. If the deaf

person can’t, then is he hard of hearing?

— Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger clothing made by deaf

The world’s popular clothing brands are Calvin Klein,

Tommy Hilfiger, Warners, Lee, Wrangler and Nautica.

These clothes are not built in USA, but overseas.

Kenya is one of these nations that manufacture

these clothes. In Kenya, six deaf people are

employed. They were interviewed in newspaper story.

They all said they are happy with their jobs.

DeafDigest hopes they are really happy and not

being exploited – long hours for low wages.

Latest deaf jobs

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— international sign language

http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

7/02/17 Blue and Gold editions at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/