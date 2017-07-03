2017/07/03

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 3, 2017
— VRI-use only may violate ADA
Hospitals that refuse to provide face to face interpreters
and only use VRI (Video Remote Interpreting) may be violating
ADA regulations, at least in Alabama, Georgia, and Florida.
A deaf patient wanted face to face interpreter and
the hospital said no, saying he must use VRI. As a result,
the VRI screen locked up, cutting off communications.
He filed a lawsuit, and won. A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/results-of-bad-vri/
— hearing impaired OR hard of hearing
An organization in Louisiana is planning to introduce a
new bill next year to change the wording from “hearing
impaired” to “hard of hearing”! Not exactly sure what
is this supposed to mean, and this may lead to heated
debates in the Deaf Community. The key issue is the
ability to use and understand voice telephone alone
either via amplifier or hearing aid or CI. If the deaf
person can’t, then is he hard of hearing?
— Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger clothing made by deaf
The world’s popular clothing brands are Calvin Klein,
Tommy Hilfiger, Warners, Lee, Wrangler and Nautica.
These clothes are not built in USA, but overseas.
Kenya is one of these nations that manufacture
these clothes. In Kenya, six deaf people are
employed. They were interviewed in newspaper story.
They all said they are happy with their jobs.
DeafDigest hopes they are really happy and not
being exploited – long hours for low wages.
Latest deaf jobs
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— international sign language
http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/
7/02/17 Blue and Gold editions at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/