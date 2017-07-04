2017/07/04

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 4, 2017

— a coach fined for bullying an elite deaf female athlete

Marcia Taylor, who is deaf, is an elite roller derby

skater. She was a member of the national roller

derby team. For some reason, her coach didn’t like

her and constantly bullied her, never praising her,

never giving her coaching tips, insulting her,

and worse of all, refused to give accommodations

(interpreters, note taking, etc) for her deafness.

As a result, she filed a complaint with the

Human Rights Commission – and won. The coach

had to pay her monetary damages – plus apologizing

for making life so hard for her. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/marcia-in-roller-derby-action/

— unusual scene at a prison

Prisons are not a safe place for prisoners,

especially deaf prisoners – hostile inmates

and correctional officers who do not communicate

with the deaf. Yet it was surprising to see

a blog posting about a deaf prisoner

communicating with the officer in sign

language! Rather unusual.

— has everything except for one thing

Cedric Hocepied is deaf and is from Belgium.

He has everything – Master of Laws degree

from New York University; Master’s Degree

from Universite Catholique de Louvain in

Brussels; a Fulbright scholar, internship

with the NATO and UN, fluent in several

langauges. One thing is missing – a full time

job related to his field studies. Only a few

days ago DeafDigest mentioned a deaf CFO

with #1 magazine The Economist. Discrimination?

Yes, despite some deaf successes in Europe.

