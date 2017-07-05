2017/07/05

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 5, 2017

— deaf participant in American Ninja Warriors

Kyle Schulze, who is deaf, particpated in

the TV American Ninja Warriors series,

but failed to survive the qualifying round.

These obstacle courses on the program are so

tough that even the most physically-fit

participants, with weeks of training, just

don’t make it. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/american-ninja-warrior-participant/

— agency employee careless with the memo

A deaf client received a letter from a social

service agency regarding her needs. Attached

to the letter was a confidential memo that

had negative comments about her. That memo

was accidentally attached by a careless

employee! It should have been part of her

private agency files, and not made public.

As a result, the angry client posted the

memo on social media, making the service

agency look bad!

— Indianapolis Colts suspected of using hearing aids during games

Former Indianapolis Colts player Tarik Glenn

hinted that his team illegally wore hearing

aids during games. Hearing aids?

Not to hear better but to “block out”

stadium noise! Another NFL scandal?

Latest deaf jobs

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— Little Paper Family

http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

7/02/17 Blue and Gold editions at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/