2017/07/06

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 6, 2017

— CART in the operating room

There was a blog posting about deaf physicians facing

discrimination. The blogger pointed out one example –

that deaf doctors can watch CART on the screen to

keep up with the surgeon discussions behind their

surgical masks. A deaf physician said that a

surgeon told him not to worry – because they

joke, tease and make other remarks that has

nothing to do with the surgery going on!

There is another concern – that surgeons may

use surgical tools quickly and make quick

comments – that the CART cannot keep up with.

And by the time the deaf physician catches up

with CART, it is like train zoomed by! A

A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/screens-in-operating-room/

— the disabled and the deaf

A complaint is going on in Kenya that deaf

nominees have been left off the nominatiion

ballot by the district electoral commission.

And that the disabled nominees were placed

on the nomination ballot. These nominees

were hoping to be elected for diversity

representation in a municipal council.

The national constitution specifically

required diversity.

— a poster in a prison

There is a posting in a prison, supposedly

for the benefit of deaf prisoners. It

shows an interpreting company that

provides sign language interpreters

for the deaf. Yet, a deaf prisoner

complained that everytime he contacted

that company, they tell him an

interpreter is not available. Not

in USA, but in Great Britain!

