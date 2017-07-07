2017/07/07

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 7, 2017

— a wish by a visually-impaired hearing manager

Wiriya Namsiripongpan, not deaf, is a visually-impaired

manager of a cafe in Bangkok, Thailand. All of his

coffee baristas are deaf, as he wanted to only hire the

deaf. He said that in the future he wants the cafe to be

run by the deaf without help from the hearing! A picture

is at:

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-baristas/

— a deaf superintendent resigns

Ernest E. Garrett III resigned from his position

as the superintendent of Missouri School for

the Deaf. When he previously came on board he

became the school’s first deaf superintendent.

No reason was given for his resignation.

— sign language app at a museum

A musuem at Buckinghamshire, Great Britain

has a sign language app that helps deaf visitors

enjoy the exhibits. They just point their

smartphones at the exhibits and see the

sign language video explaining what these are

all about. Just wish this was available

at all American museums, both public and

private.

