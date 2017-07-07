2017/07/07

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 7, 2017
— a wish by a visually-impaired hearing manager
Wiriya Namsiripongpan, not deaf, is a visually-impaired
manager of a cafe in Bangkok, Thailand. All of his
coffee baristas are deaf, as he wanted to only hire the
deaf. He said that in the future he wants the cafe to be
run by the deaf without help from the hearing! A picture
is at:
http://deafdigest.com/deaf-baristas/
— a deaf superintendent resigns
Ernest E. Garrett III resigned from his position
as the superintendent of Missouri School for
the Deaf. When he previously came on board he
became the school’s first deaf superintendent.
No reason was given for his resignation.
— sign language app at a museum
A musuem at Buckinghamshire, Great Britain
has a sign language app that helps deaf visitors
enjoy the exhibits. They just point their
smartphones at the exhibits and see the
sign language video explaining what these are
all about. Just wish this was available
at all American museums, both public and
private.
