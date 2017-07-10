2017/07/10

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 10, 2017

— a funny TV commercial had something unusual

We watch TV and laugh at these Progressive Insurance

commercials. The funny-looking lady has been acting

in these commercials for years. Only just recently

she did something different. She jumped around,

flashing these double-ILY signs. Yes, there are

famous people that flash these ILY signs but

only with one hand. That Progressive woman used

both hands – hence the double-ILY signs! First

time on TV? A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/progressive-tv-model/

— Delhi University thinks deaf people can’t talk

Delhi University, in India, probably thinks deaf

people cannot talk. We have many deaf people with

good speech, as well as deaf people with no

speech skills. Anyway, this university is

making a change:

old:

deaf and dumb

new:

hearing and speech impaired

why not just one word – deaf?

— good news from FCC

Good news from FCC. For years FCC has been

cutting the rates that deaf relay providers

been getting for their services. It has forced

many deaf relay providers to close up for good.

But the lastest FCC decision is a good one –

providing reasonable reimbursement rates

for video relay providers. Yes, exactly

what is reasonable – but at least it

is a step in the right direction.

