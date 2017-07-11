2017/07/11

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 11, 2017

— a big embarrassment in Ohio

Ohio is an important state – with major cities in

Cleveland, Cincinnati and Columbus. It became a state

in 1803. The state Constitution has these words –

deaf and dumb. The embarrassed state legislators

has proposed letting voters approve the changes

to the constitution. Hope the voters will make

these changes. Do keep in mind legendary

baseball player Dummy Hoy was born in Ohio.

Dummy is the wrong nickname, by the way!

A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/the-famous-last-picture/

— 25 percent of people avoid the deaf

A service agency serving the deaf conducted

a survey – and learned that approximately

25 percent of the hearing people avoid the

deaf in every which way possible! Is this

survey valid? 2,000 hearing people were

asked questions about the deaf, and 500

of them said they avoid the deaf. Is

2.000 too small or enough for a survey?

— a screaming 2-year old child

A 2-year old child lives with his family in a

small Kentucky town. Late at night while the

family was sleeping, this 2-year old child

started screaming. His father looked around

trying to find out why the child was screaming.

The house was on fire, and the 2-year old

child smelled the smoke. The family was saved.

This 2-year old child is deaf!

