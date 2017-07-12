2017/07/12

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 12, 2017

— brain implant? Not a joke

Brain implant a joke? Well, the US military is

spending $65 million for research into brain

implants. One of the possibilites of such

a brain implant would be helping the deaf to

hear! A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/the-deaf-brain/

— a confusing Russian story

A short Russian story today said:

Mobile operator Tele2 Russia has launched a new tariff for

users with impaired hearing. The tariff was developed in

cooperation with the Moscow branch of the Federal Association

of the Deaf and includes mobile internet and SMS bundles

for low rates.

Tariff? It is a tax on top of the cost of a product

or a service. Is it saying that the deaf Russians

pay more to use their cell phones? This makes the

story so confusing and the wording makes no sense!

— a concern with the Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf

Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf (RID) suspended

its National Interpreter Certification plans way back

nearly two years ago. Since then, no word from RID

on reinstating its certification plans. What this

means that new interpreters, and those with lapsed

certificates, are not able to get certificates.

This does not look good for us, because we do not want

to be stuck with interpreters that struggle with

signing and reading signs. DeafDigest editor has been

burned too many times by some interpreters that

really do not sign nor read signs that well!

