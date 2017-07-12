2017/07/12

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 12, 2017
— brain implant? Not a joke
Brain implant a joke? Well, the US military is
spending $65 million for research into brain
implants. One of the possibilites of such
a brain implant would be helping the deaf to
hear! A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/the-deaf-brain/
— a confusing Russian story
A short Russian story today said:
Mobile operator Tele2 Russia has launched a new tariff for
users with impaired hearing. The tariff was developed in
cooperation with the Moscow branch of the Federal Association
of the Deaf and includes mobile internet and SMS bundles
for low rates.
Tariff? It is a tax on top of the cost of a product
or a service. Is it saying that the deaf Russians
pay more to use their cell phones? This makes the
story so confusing and the wording makes no sense!
— a concern with the Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf
Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf (RID) suspended
its National Interpreter Certification plans way back
nearly two years ago. Since then, no word from RID
on reinstating its certification plans. What this
means that new interpreters, and those with lapsed
certificates, are not able to get certificates.
This does not look good for us, because we do not want
to be stuck with interpreters that struggle with
signing and reading signs. DeafDigest editor has been
burned too many times by some interpreters that
really do not sign nor read signs that well!
