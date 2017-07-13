2017/07/13

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 13, 2017

— deaf contestant disqualified in a strange way

Gerard Croese, the Mr. Deaf South Africa, was

enroute to Prague, The Czech Republic to compete

in the Mr and Miss Deaf World pageant. He

was disqualified – beecause the airport lost his

baggage! All of his contest clothes were in

the lost baggage and he couldn’t compete with

regular clothes. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/lost-baggage-leads-to-disqualification/

— a tweet that is shocking

A criminal case took place in a low-population

state, involving a deaf person. The county

sheriff’s office posted a tweet that said:

The county sheriff’s office is looking

for someone that knows American Sign

Language and lives locally in the

county seat area to be available in the

event we need this service in the near

future. If interested contact the county

sheriff.

Sheriff knowing nothing about

certified interpreters and thinking

that any hearing that knows ASL can

interpret? Really very shocking!

— a comment by a physician with a hearing loss

The New York Times ran a story on disabled

physicians. It mentioned Dr. C. Lee Cohen,

who has a hearing loss. She said:

I’m better at communicating with older

patients who have hearing loss

Does she know ASL? Probably not as the

story said nothing about sign language.

