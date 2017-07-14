2017/07/14

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 14, 2017

— interesting comment by Deaf West artistic director David Kurs

We have two big deaf-run theatrical companies in USA – Deaf West

and National Theatre of the Deaf. Both companies deal with

discrimination – meaning frustrated deaf actors that lose

deaf roles to these fake-deaf actors. Deaf West artistic

director David Kurs, who is deaf, made an interesting

comment in an email interview. He said that hearing directors

are aware of skills and abilities of talented deaf actors

but just do not want to hire them for deaf-roles, preferring

fake-deaf actors. These directors feel that deaf actors

should be “happy” to have opportunities with a deaf-run

theatrical company! A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-west-artistic-director/

— Readers’ Digest article about sign language

When deaf people sign, they don’t think grammar. It, in

fact, is thrown out of the window! Instead they rely

on facial expressions, head movements and even moving

of the eyes – as well as body language. People who

try to follow grammatical rules in sign language are

simply lost! This was one of the articles in the

Readers’ Digest.

— deaf kids in public schools

Let us take Colorado as a typical state. Exactly

what does mainstreaming mean? For some districts

in Colorado, all deaf students are housed in

one building, whereas in other districts,

deaf students are scattered everywhere.

Which is better? The more deaf students

the better social opportunities are for

them. But no one likes to take long

bus rides to a single deaf building in

the district!

Latest deaf jobs

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— special travel tour for deaf

http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

7/09/17 Blue and Gold editions at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/