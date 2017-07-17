2017/07/17

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 17, 2017

— seized police cash helping the deaf

In drug arrests, police would seize cash

held by pushers. Where does the cash

go to? In the case of North Wales Police,

it becomes a grant to help an agency

serving the deaf! A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/the-hero-and-the-cash/

— comparing hearing patrons

There are many all-deaf staff in small restaurants

and cafes in Asia; not that too many, if any in

USA. Why? The owner of an all-deaf restaurant

in Asia said:

Guests here are really tolerant, no matter if it takes time to communicate with deaf waiters

The owner is implying that hearing patrons

in USA is not so patient with deaf waiters!

— Marlee Matlin accomplishes a special honor

Marlee Matlin has accomplished a special

honor, joining the Battle of the Network Stars TV program. It features fake-TV-attorneys

versus fake-White-House-staffers. Her

special honor is that she once played

a fake-TV-attorney role and also

a fake-White House staffer role.

Not too many actors, if any, have

achieved this special accomplishment!

