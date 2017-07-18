2017/07/18

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 18, 2017

— fans angry over an ugly incident

Paul Cashion, who is deaf, was a participant

on the Australian Ninja Warrior program. On one

course, his foot touched the water and he

would have been disqualified. No one told him

he was disqualified and he continued to

compete. He did not see the waving of his

step son, telling him he was out of the

contest! Fans were not too happy about it.

A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-australian-ninja/

— finally for a deaf person

Candice Lureman, who is deaf, wanted to be a truck driver.

She had no luck finding truck driving jobs. Employers

did not directly tell her that the deaf cannot drive

trucks but found excuses why she cannot get a job.

Finally she found a truck driving job – after

3,500 job applications! It did not happen in USA,

but in Brisbane, Australia. Many deaf people give

up after maybe 20-30 rejections, but not her.

— live (realtime) captioning or near-live captioning

We know what is closed captioning. We also know

what is live (realtime) captioning. But do we

know exactly what is near-live captioning?

Is it a new definition? Well, FCC describes

near-live captioning as TV programs that are

broadcast less than 24 hours after it was taped.

A perfet example are late-night talk shows.

Closed captioning, realtime captioning, near

live captioning – no matter, we want perfect

captions!

