2017/07/18

— fans angry over an ugly incident
Paul Cashion, who is deaf, was a participant
on the Australian Ninja Warrior program. On one
course, his foot touched the water and he
would have been disqualified. No one told him
he was disqualified and he continued to
compete. He did not see the waving of his
step son, telling him he was out of the
contest! Fans were not too happy about it.
— finally for a deaf person
Candice Lureman, who is deaf, wanted to be a truck driver.
She had no luck finding truck driving jobs. Employers
did not directly tell her that the deaf cannot drive
trucks but found excuses why she cannot get a job.
Finally she found a truck driving job – after
3,500 job applications! It did not happen in USA,
but in Brisbane, Australia. Many deaf people give
up after maybe 20-30 rejections, but not her.
— live (realtime) captioning or near-live captioning
We know what is closed captioning. We also know
what is live (realtime) captioning. But do we
know exactly what is near-live captioning?
Is it a new definition? Well, FCC describes
near-live captioning as TV programs that are
broadcast less than 24 hours after it was taped.
A perfet example are late-night talk shows.
Closed captioning, realtime captioning, near
live captioning – no matter, we want perfect
captions!
