2017/07/19

— hearing parents want to sign; deaf child says no!

To sign or not to sign is always controversial – often

among hearing parents of the deaf – but there is a

twist. There was a story today that the family wanted

to learn signs to communicate with their deaf child.

The twist is that the deaf child refuses to use

sign language! Said a parent:

If the only deaf person in the family doesn’t want to

sign, I don’t see a lot of benefit to spending a lot

of time with it.

— an irony with the hearing

A deaf husband was with his hearing wife while

mingling with the hearing at an event. They were

communicating in sign language. Hearing people

at the event, for some reason, thought the deaf

husband was hearing – and that the hearing

wife was deaf. The hearing wife did mingle a

bit with the hearing yet they were still

confused.

— United Airlines flight attendant

On international flights, the United Airlines

has a flight attendant that knows sign language

and loves the chat with the deaf. A deaf couple

was on one international flight, and the fellow

attendants told that sign-language attendant

about it. The flight attendant just could not

help the deaf couple at all during the flight

even if he wanted to do so. He was assigned to

the First Class section and the deaf couple

sat in the regular section. The United Airlines

would not allow attendants to switch assignments.

