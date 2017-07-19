2017/07/19

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 19, 2017
— hearing parents want to sign; deaf child says no!
To sign or not to sign is always controversial – often
among hearing parents of the deaf – but there is a
twist. There was a story today that the family wanted
to learn signs to communicate with their deaf child.
The twist is that the deaf child refuses to use
sign language! Said a parent:
If the only deaf person in the family doesn’t want to
sign, I don’t see a lot of benefit to spending a lot
of time with it.
A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/to-sign-or-not-to-sign/
— an irony with the hearing
A deaf husband was with his hearing wife while
mingling with the hearing at an event. They were
communicating in sign language. Hearing people
at the event, for some reason, thought the deaf
husband was hearing – and that the hearing
wife was deaf. The hearing wife did mingle a
bit with the hearing yet they were still
confused.
— United Airlines flight attendant
On international flights, the United Airlines
has a flight attendant that knows sign language
and loves the chat with the deaf. A deaf couple
was on one international flight, and the fellow
attendants told that sign-language attendant
about it. The flight attendant just could not
help the deaf couple at all during the flight
even if he wanted to do so. He was assigned to
the First Class section and the deaf couple
sat in the regular section. The United Airlines
would not allow attendants to switch assignments.
Latest deaf jobs
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— famous deaf artist for nothing
http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/
7/16/17 Blue and Gold editions at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/