2017/07/20

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 20, 2017

— great honor for a street artist

Street artists sell their pieces of art at tourist sites.

We do not know how many of these street artists are deaf,

but there is one at Suffolk, Virginia – Hank Pugh, who

hoped to study art at Gallaudet but struggled with

academics. Anyway he has been given recognition with

his own one-man show at the Suffolk Art Gallery.

Tourists can look at his many drawings and paintings.

One such painting is at:

http://deafdigest.com/hank-pugh-painting/

— always problems at Deaflympics

2017 Summer Deaflympics is going on right now at Turkey

and already there is a problem. Ghana is broke and cannot

afford to pay for airfare for its group of athletes.

The athletes already have visas but no airfare money.

— designing a sign language app

How could a sign language app be designed when there

are so many different national dialects? A developer,

not deaf, said that it requires a team effort from

sign language experts to agree on the most commonly

used signs that people of all dialects can easily

understand.

Latest deaf jobs

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— deaf member, small town posse

http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

7/16/17 Blue and Gold editions at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/