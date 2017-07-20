2017/07/20

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 20, 2017
— great honor for a street artist
Street artists sell their pieces of art at tourist sites.
We do not know how many of these street artists are deaf,
but there is one at Suffolk, Virginia – Hank Pugh, who
hoped to study art at Gallaudet but struggled with
academics. Anyway he has been given recognition with
his own one-man show at the Suffolk Art Gallery.
Tourists can look at his many drawings and paintings.
One such painting is at:
http://deafdigest.com/hank-pugh-painting/
— always problems at Deaflympics
2017 Summer Deaflympics is going on right now at Turkey
and already there is a problem. Ghana is broke and cannot
afford to pay for airfare for its group of athletes.
The athletes already have visas but no airfare money.
— designing a sign language app
How could a sign language app be designed when there
are so many different national dialects? A developer,
not deaf, said that it requires a team effort from
sign language experts to agree on the most commonly
used signs that people of all dialects can easily
understand.
