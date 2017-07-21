2017/07/21

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 21, 2017
— ugly deaf incident in China
Jennifer McLean, who is deaf and is a teacher in Zhengzhou,China,
took a cab ride to her residence. The fare was the Chinese
equivalent of $10.00. She gave the driver the same equivalent
of $15.00 and expected change from him. The driver refused to
give her the change – which led to an argument. The driver
physically roughed up the deaf woman. Her hearing son, seeing
the whole thing from the residence, rushed to her defense,
roughing up the driver. The police arrested the son. It took
place last month, and he is still in jail, unable to pay the
$14,800 fine, which was reduced to $8,900.
A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/an-incident-in-china/
— ASL in an upcoming movie
A new movie coming up this fall is “The Shape of Water’
and ASL plays a big part in it. Unfortunately it is
another movie where a fake-deaf actress plays a
deaf role. Why another fake-deaf casting role?
The director is Guillermo del Toro; the production
company is Bull Productions. Should we
just enjoy the movie, happy that ASL has a big
role – or getting angry at the director and the
production company for casting a hearing
actress in a fake-deaf role?
— a day with a CART operator
There was a story about a CART operator
in Portland, Oregon. On a typical day,
she works out of her CART office, logging
on a web site to deliver CART services for
her deaf clients from New Mexico and
Washington, DC. She said some of her
clients have been with her for as long
as ten years and they develop a great
business relationship despite never
meeting each other in person! Her
services cover classrooms, medical
appointments, court cases, attorney’s
offices, conferences, legislative
sessions and business meetings. All
in a day’s work!
