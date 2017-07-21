2017/07/21

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 21, 2017

— ugly deaf incident in China

Jennifer McLean, who is deaf and is a teacher in Zhengzhou,China,

took a cab ride to her residence. The fare was the Chinese

equivalent of $10.00. She gave the driver the same equivalent

of $15.00 and expected change from him. The driver refused to

give her the change – which led to an argument. The driver

physically roughed up the deaf woman. Her hearing son, seeing

the whole thing from the residence, rushed to her defense,

roughing up the driver. The police arrested the son. It took

place last month, and he is still in jail, unable to pay the

$14,800 fine, which was reduced to $8,900.

A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/an-incident-in-china/

— ASL in an upcoming movie

A new movie coming up this fall is “The Shape of Water’

and ASL plays a big part in it. Unfortunately it is

another movie where a fake-deaf actress plays a

deaf role. Why another fake-deaf casting role?

The director is Guillermo del Toro; the production

company is Bull Productions. Should we

just enjoy the movie, happy that ASL has a big

role – or getting angry at the director and the

production company for casting a hearing

actress in a fake-deaf role?

— a day with a CART operator

There was a story about a CART operator

in Portland, Oregon. On a typical day,

she works out of her CART office, logging

on a web site to deliver CART services for

her deaf clients from New Mexico and

Washington, DC. She said some of her

clients have been with her for as long

as ten years and they develop a great

business relationship despite never

meeting each other in person! Her

services cover classrooms, medical

appointments, court cases, attorney’s

offices, conferences, legislative

sessions and business meetings. All

in a day’s work!

