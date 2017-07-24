2017/07/24

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 24, 2017

— a walking pizza delivery

Benjamin Houston, who is deaf, is a Domino pizza

delivery driver in Flint, Michigan. On one run,

his car broke down, about a mile from his customer’s

house. He then walked to the customer’s house to

complete the delivery. His boss wasn’t too happy

about it because it was a dangerous area for him

to make the long walk. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/car-broke-down-during-delivery-run/

— unusual street sign about the deaf

In Nova Scotia, there is a yellow street sign

that says “Deaf Adult Area”! It was spotted by

Ben Harucki, who was on vacation in the

area with his wife. He was not able to

take a picture because he was in a moving

car. Anyway we do see many “Deaf Child”

street signs but certainly not these

“Deaf Adult Area” signs.

— a bad deaf comment on a TV program

EastEnders is a popular Soap Opera TV program

in Great Britian. It was mentioned in a web

posting with a bad deaf comment. Character

Ben played a deaf role. He was confronted

by a bad guy who wanted to fight him. Ben

said “As long as I suddenly go deaf and

stupid, it is ok.” Why would the

script mention deafness because Ben was

already deaf to begin with?

