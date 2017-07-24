2017/07/24

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 24, 2017
— a walking pizza delivery
Benjamin Houston, who is deaf, is a Domino pizza
delivery driver in Flint, Michigan. On one run,
his car broke down, about a mile from his customer’s
house. He then walked to the customer’s house to
complete the delivery. His boss wasn’t too happy
about it because it was a dangerous area for him
to make the long walk. A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/car-broke-down-during-delivery-run/
— unusual street sign about the deaf
In Nova Scotia, there is a yellow street sign
that says “Deaf Adult Area”! It was spotted by
Ben Harucki, who was on vacation in the
area with his wife. He was not able to
take a picture because he was in a moving
car. Anyway we do see many “Deaf Child”
street signs but certainly not these
“Deaf Adult Area” signs.
— a bad deaf comment on a TV program
EastEnders is a popular Soap Opera TV program
in Great Britian. It was mentioned in a web
posting with a bad deaf comment. Character
Ben played a deaf role. He was confronted
by a bad guy who wanted to fight him. Ben
said “As long as I suddenly go deaf and
stupid, it is ok.” Why would the
script mention deafness because Ben was
already deaf to begin with?
