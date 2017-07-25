2017/07/25

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 25, 2017
— forced to remove CI’s
A ten-year old deaf girl, playing in a softball
tournament, was ordered by the umpire to
remove her CI’s. The opposing coach, angry
that the deaf girl was a much better player
than his players, told the umpire that her
CI’s gave her an unfair advantage. When
the deaf girl’s coach protested, the
umpire simply told the girl to use ASL.
The deaf girl, an oralist, knows no ASL!
A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/forced-to-remove-ci/
— Game of Thrones not friends of the deaf
The popular game – Game of Thrones has no
captions, placing deaf gamers at a
disadvantage. This game involves nearly
two million participants yet the game
programmers would not think of captions.
Very discouraging.
— media problems at the Deaflympics
If you are not getting too much information
and updates with the Deaflympics in Turkey
there may be a big reason for it. Said
a media official:
too much Deaflympics bureaucracy and
inconsistent media policy
