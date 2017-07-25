2017/07/25

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 25, 2017

— forced to remove CI’s

A ten-year old deaf girl, playing in a softball

tournament, was ordered by the umpire to

remove her CI’s. The opposing coach, angry

that the deaf girl was a much better player

than his players, told the umpire that her

CI’s gave her an unfair advantage. When

the deaf girl’s coach protested, the

umpire simply told the girl to use ASL.

The deaf girl, an oralist, knows no ASL!

A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/forced-to-remove-ci/

— Game of Thrones not friends of the deaf

The popular game – Game of Thrones has no

captions, placing deaf gamers at a

disadvantage. This game involves nearly

two million participants yet the game

programmers would not think of captions.

Very discouraging.

— media problems at the Deaflympics

If you are not getting too much information

and updates with the Deaflympics in Turkey

there may be a big reason for it. Said

a media official:

too much Deaflympics bureaucracy and

inconsistent media policy

Latest deaf jobs

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— lost golf balls

http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

7/23/17 Blue and Gold editions at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/