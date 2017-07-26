2017/07/26A

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 26, 2017

— sign language music machine

An invention is coming up in Japan. A juke box

is connected to a machine that makes drinks

(both soft and hard). If music is great, the

drink is great. If music is bad, the drink

is bitter. This is for the hearing people.

What about the deaf? The inventors said:

It gives the deaf a way to enjoy music

Not exactly sure what this means. Sign

language gestures producing sweet and

bitter drinks depending on the music?

Just have to wait until the machine hits

the market place. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/sign-language-drink-machine/

— hospital advocate for the deaf

A hospital has just hired a deaf person as

advocate for deaf patients. Sorry, this

hospital is not in USA, but in Canada –

the Health Sciences North in Sudbury,

Ontario. If Canada could hire a Hospital

Deaf Advocate, then American hospitals

could also do the same!

— the deaf as an airline passenger

Airlines (Delta, Frontier, Southwest, United, etc)

do not permit deaf passengers to sit in the exit

rows due to emergency issues. If a deaf person

is “accidentally” placed in the exit row,

he will be moved to a different row. Even

hard of hearing passengers cannot sit in

the exit rows either. This topic was posted

in a facebook page.

