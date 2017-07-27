2017/07/27

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 27, 2017

— two scammers caught in the act by police

Two hearing scammers stole money from a deaf man

for several months. The deaf man, tired of

being scammed, finally told the police about

it. Take a look at the picture:

http://deafdigest.com/caught-in-the-act/

— ADA is not a miracle

ADA is not a miracle. Yes, ADA is supposed to

give deaf people equal access (employment,

education, captions, interpreters, etc) but

we continue to have many ADA lawsuits.

— abusive sign language

There was a story in a Japanese newspaper

about an abusive hearing boss that knows

Japanese Sign Language. A deaf man works

for him. And when the deaf man makes

mistakes in his job, the angry boss

would use sign language for “lousy”

or “please quit your job”, etc. It is

sad.

