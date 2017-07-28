2017/07/28

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 28, 2017

— a problem deaf person in the court room

A deaf person, in Canada, has become a big

problem in the court room. He constantly

challenged the judge on his rulings,

made frequent requests for court case

postponements, disagreed with the advice

of his attorney, saying he needed another

attorney in order to get a second opinion,

claimned that the court room ASL interpreters

were not qualified, claimed he has medical

conditions that may tire him out if the

case dragged on too long, etc, etc.

— a possible illegal bid to host next Deaflympics

According to a source, the Deaflympics group received

three bids to host the next Summer Deaflympics.

A Los Angeles group was one of the three bidders.

Illegal? Well, per procedure, all bids must be

approved by the nation’s own deaf athletic

federation. The Los Angeles bidder never got

permission nor approval from the US Deaf Sports

Federation! Just stay tuned.

— a reason for deafness symbol on Florida drivers’ licenses

The obvious reason for the deafness symbol on

Florida drivers’ licenses is to tell the

cops of this fact during traffic stops.

But there is another reason – in case of

medical emergencies, the first responders

would see the deafness symbol and realize

that an interpreter is needed.

