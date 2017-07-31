2017/07/31

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 31, 2017

— USA best in worldwide speed captioning championship

At a recent worldwide competition among speed

captioning (with accuracy), USA swept much of

the honors, beating out competitors from many

other nations. This means our realtime captions

is probably the most accurate in the world.

— irony in Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas has been praised as a great place

for the deaf. Yet there have been complaints

that Austin town hall meetings that are not

captioned. It was a Texan, President

George H.W. Bush that signed ADA into law.

And current Texas governor Greg Abbott

uses the wheelchair. Austin is the capital

of Texas and should be a pacesetter for

the needs of the deaf and disabled in

the state, beyond the city limits!

— a big shock with the Deaflympics

2017 Summer Deaflympics is now history,

and deaf athletes are now focusing on

the 2021 Summer Deaflympics. The big

shock – it is taking place in Dubai!

This nation is the most hated one among

these Middle East nations because of

alleged human rights violations. And

there is another thing – intense heat,

with temperatures capable of reaching

125 degrees.

