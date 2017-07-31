2017/07/31

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 31, 2017
— USA best in worldwide speed captioning championship
At a recent worldwide competition among speed
captioning (with accuracy), USA swept much of
the honors, beating out competitors from many
other nations. This means our realtime captions
is probably the most accurate in the world.
A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/realtime-captioning/
— irony in Austin, Texas
Austin, Texas has been praised as a great place
for the deaf. Yet there have been complaints
that Austin town hall meetings that are not
captioned. It was a Texan, President
George H.W. Bush that signed ADA into law.
And current Texas governor Greg Abbott
uses the wheelchair. Austin is the capital
of Texas and should be a pacesetter for
the needs of the deaf and disabled in
the state, beyond the city limits!
— a big shock with the Deaflympics
2017 Summer Deaflympics is now history,
and deaf athletes are now focusing on
the 2021 Summer Deaflympics. The big
shock – it is taking place in Dubai!
This nation is the most hated one among
these Middle East nations because of
alleged human rights violations. And
there is another thing – intense heat,
with temperatures capable of reaching
125 degrees.
