2017/08/01

A Starbucks store in Malaysia with all-deaf

barista staff is celebrating its one year

anniversary. All baristas must be trained

and must pass the Starbucks exams before

they can be hired. It took a long time for

these deaf baristas to be trained and to pass

their exams. But once they were hired they

became one of the best baristas around. A

picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/training-the-baristas/

— a crime report in one police department

At Glen Ellyn, Illinois, the police department

reported a theft – of a hearing aid in a

car at a car wash place! Two puzzling questions;

why would the deaf person leave his hearing aid

in the car at a car wash? Also, how would it

be possible for car wash people to steal

hearing aids while the car is being washed?

Is it a strange theft?

— NCAA bad then good to Gallaudet

NCAA bad. Or NCAA good? In early 1970’s,

Bob Woodward played football at University

of Oregon, while becoming deaf. He left

Oregon, and enrolled at Gallaudet 5 years

later, and became Gallaudet’s best athlete.

The NCAA was not happy about the 5 year gap

and punished Gallaudet for letting

Woodward play. Now this – Faye Frez-Albrecht,

Gallaudet’s deaf-blind swimmer, angry over

being disqualified in a championship meet,

unable to see the race start, pushed

NCAA hard to allow Flashing Lights. NCAA

said yes – washing off the bad with

the good!

