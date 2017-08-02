2017/08/02

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 2, 2017
— famous person made an anti-deaf comment
Bobby Knight is a famous retired basketball coach.
He coached for many years at University of Indiana,
and many deaf fans in Indiana love him. Yet he
made an anti-deaf comment, mocking a deaf person
for his deafness at an event. Even though it took
place years ago, federal agencies are investigating it.
A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/mocking-the-deaf/
— hearing fear of captions
Many of us have all kinds of fears. This is human.
But a fear of captions? A hearing person posted
on a blog of his fear of captions! He said that
captions distract him from following the movie
script! Weird fear? Yes!
— continuing with a big TV role
It was just announced that veteran deaf actress
Marlee Matlin has landed a big TV role with the
“Quantic TV series. What is the key to her
success? She was quoted as saying years ago
– just get a good agent! Do our other deaf
actors and actresses have good agents? Do
not know!
