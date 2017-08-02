2017/08/02

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 2, 2017

— famous person made an anti-deaf comment

Bobby Knight is a famous retired basketball coach.

He coached for many years at University of Indiana,

and many deaf fans in Indiana love him. Yet he

made an anti-deaf comment, mocking a deaf person

for his deafness at an event. Even though it took

place years ago, federal agencies are investigating it.

A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/mocking-the-deaf/

— hearing fear of captions

Many of us have all kinds of fears. This is human.

But a fear of captions? A hearing person posted

on a blog of his fear of captions! He said that

captions distract him from following the movie

script! Weird fear? Yes!

— continuing with a big TV role

It was just announced that veteran deaf actress

Marlee Matlin has landed a big TV role with the

“Quantic TV series. What is the key to her

success? She was quoted as saying years ago

– just get a good agent! Do our other deaf

actors and actresses have good agents? Do

not know!

