2017/08/03

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 3, 2017

— Deafville near dye factory

In Valley Stream, NY, there was a Deafville

practically next door to a dye factory.

This factory added colors to clothing and

fabrics. Most of the employees at the dye

factory were deaf. And most of these deaf

employees lived in Deafville. They just

walked few steps to their jobs at the factory.

Deafville and the Dye Factory existed from

1910’s through 1940’s when both sites

closed up for good. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/deafville/

— ASL-fluent Coda high chance of job (not interpreter)

Port Authority (which controls bridges, tunnels, airports,

etc between New York City and New Jersey is always

looking for new police officers fluent in different

languages. It was mentioned in a newspaper story

that applicants fluent with ASL are given high

priority during job interviews.

— a Sign Language scandal

A student at one university said that the sign language

dictionary is missing too many signs. Instead of

complaining about it, he went ahead and invented his

own signs that went into the Sign Language dictionary!

ASL dictionary (we have many of these in USA)? No,

it was the British Sign Language dictionary that a

student at University of Dundee is missing too many

signs. A scandal? Well, there was a complaint on a

blog.

