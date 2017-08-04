2017/08/04

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 4, 2017

— seven hour deaf wait in hospital in Spain

A deaf man was admitted to an emergency room

in a hospital in Spain. The front desk knew

that the patient was deaf – but never bothered

to find an interpreter for him or to make sure

he would be admitted when his turn came up.

Instead the emergency room staff used a

loudspeaker and repeatedly shouted out his

name for — seven —- hours! This incident

hit the newspapers, much to the embarrassment

of the hospital! A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/loudspeaker-in-spain/

— White House tells ADA web site projects to slow down

The Department of Justice, under direction of the

White House, is slowing down its enforcement

of ADA-complaint web sites. What this means

is that deaf-unfriendly web sites will continue

for some time. Not good news for us.

— confession by a famous deaf man

Deaf celebrity Nyle DiMarco has a confession –

that during the America’s Next Top Model

TV contest, he felt lonesome and out of

place while living in-house with other

contestants. No one wanted to mingle with

a deaf person. Fortunately he overcame

these feelings and became a worldwide

celebrity.

Latest deaf jobs

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— dental association president

http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

7/30/17 Blue and Gold editions at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/