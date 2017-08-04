2017/08/04

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 4, 2017
— seven hour deaf wait in hospital in Spain
A deaf man was admitted to an emergency room
in a hospital in Spain. The front desk knew
that the patient was deaf – but never bothered
to find an interpreter for him or to make sure
he would be admitted when his turn came up.
Instead the emergency room staff used a
loudspeaker and repeatedly shouted out his
name for — seven —- hours! This incident
hit the newspapers, much to the embarrassment
of the hospital! A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/loudspeaker-in-spain/
— White House tells ADA web site projects to slow down
The Department of Justice, under direction of the
White House, is slowing down its enforcement
of ADA-complaint web sites. What this means
is that deaf-unfriendly web sites will continue
for some time. Not good news for us.
— confession by a famous deaf man
Deaf celebrity Nyle DiMarco has a confession –
that during the America’s Next Top Model
TV contest, he felt lonesome and out of
place while living in-house with other
contestants. No one wanted to mingle with
a deaf person. Fortunately he overcame
these feelings and became a worldwide
celebrity.
