2017/08/07

— deaf man getting commercial pilot license

Simon Rodman, who is deaf, has just obtained

his commercial pilot’s license. He is now

looking for a permanent job as a commercial

pilot. It is not happening in USA, which does

not allow the deaf to become commercial

pilots – because use of radio is required.

It is happening in Australia – but with an

important explanation. He uses a CI. A

picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-commercial-pilot/

— deaf not same as disabled

A deaf leader, who did not want to be identified,

said that laws protecting the disabled and giving

them rights and needs are not the same as with

the deaf. This is an issue that many legislators

do not understand.

— deaf disagree with their militant deaf parents

A letter to the editor was posted in a newspaper.

It said there have been cases of deaf, of

militant deaf parents, opting for CI’s against

the wishes of their parents!

