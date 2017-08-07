2017/08/07

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 7, 2017
— deaf man getting commercial pilot license
Simon Rodman, who is deaf, has just obtained
his commercial pilot’s license. He is now
looking for a permanent job as a commercial
pilot. It is not happening in USA, which does
not allow the deaf to become commercial
pilots – because use of radio is required.
It is happening in Australia – but with an
important explanation. He uses a CI. A
picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/deaf-commercial-pilot/
— deaf not same as disabled
A deaf leader, who did not want to be identified,
said that laws protecting the disabled and giving
them rights and needs are not the same as with
the deaf. This is an issue that many legislators
do not understand.
— deaf disagree with their militant deaf parents
A letter to the editor was posted in a newspaper.
It said there have been cases of deaf, of
militant deaf parents, opting for CI’s against
the wishes of their parents!
