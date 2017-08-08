2017/08/08

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 8, 2017

— a different kind of a deaf-owned bar

There is a new bar in Bogota, Colombia that is

deaf-owned.

It is different – because while most patrons

are deaf, there are also many hearing patrons!

Normally, hearing patrons do not come to

a deaf-owned bar becaue of lack of communications

and because of no hearing friends around.

This bar – Sin Palabras Cafe Sordo,

translated as No Words Deaf Cafe, is said

to be one of Bogota’s hottest hangouts.

A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-bar-in-colombia/

— still delivering pizzas on foot, not by car

DeafDigest ran a story on deaf Domino driver

Benjamin Houston, Flint, Michigan, who delivered

pizza to a customer on foot one mile away because

his car broke down in middle of this run. He

is still delivering pizzas, but on foot – at

least until he is able to get another car.

As a matter of unity among these Domino

drivers, three co-workers walked with him

on one delivery run. And local Flint

residents were so touched by his efforts

to deliver on foot, that they have, so far,

donated $11,000 to help him buy another

vehicle!

— an angry blog posting about handicapped parking space

Someone posted an angry blog regarding deaf people

using their disability as an excuse to get handicapped

parking spaces. He was referring to these able-bodied

deaf people. He said he heard excuses from the deaf

such as:

deaf people can’t hear burglars sneaking up on the

deaf people have been suffering, and they need a break

