2017/08/08

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 8, 2017
— a different kind of a deaf-owned bar
There is a new bar in Bogota, Colombia that is
deaf-owned.
It is different – because while most patrons
are deaf, there are also many hearing patrons!
Normally, hearing patrons do not come to
a deaf-owned bar becaue of lack of communications
and because of no hearing friends around.
This bar – Sin Palabras Cafe Sordo,
translated as No Words Deaf Cafe, is said
to be one of Bogota’s hottest hangouts.
A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/deaf-bar-in-colombia/
— still delivering pizzas on foot, not by car
DeafDigest ran a story on deaf Domino driver
Benjamin Houston, Flint, Michigan, who delivered
pizza to a customer on foot one mile away because
his car broke down in middle of this run. He
is still delivering pizzas, but on foot – at
least until he is able to get another car.
As a matter of unity among these Domino
drivers, three co-workers walked with him
on one delivery run. And local Flint
residents were so touched by his efforts
to deliver on foot, that they have, so far,
donated $11,000 to help him buy another
vehicle!
— an angry blog posting about handicapped parking space
Someone posted an angry blog regarding deaf people
using their disability as an excuse to get handicapped
parking spaces. He was referring to these able-bodied
deaf people. He said he heard excuses from the deaf
such as:
deaf people can’t hear burglars sneaking up on the
deaf people have been suffering, and they need a break
Latest deaf jobs
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— deaf manager, bank branch office
http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/
8/06/17 Blue and Gold editions at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/