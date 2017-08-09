2017/08/09

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 9, 2017
— comment by interpreter about the deaf and music
An interpreter said:
We haven’t had a huge deaf community turnout,
mainly because music is not really in deaf
culture.
He was telling the reporter he is hoping to push
the musical arts for the deaf community.
— these anonymous deaf donations
An anonymous person made a $150,000
donation to help get Christian Academy for the Deaf
up and running in Waco, Texas. Some years way
back, Gallaudet received a multi-million
dollar anonymous donation. This shows there
are always generous benefactors in USA that
believe in the deaf.
— a comment about the deaf that dreamed of becoming doctors
A medical professional, who is not deaf, said he
knew that there were some deaf individuals that
wanted to become physicians, but were scared off.
Reason is the lack of accommodations by medical
schools to make things easier for deaf medical
students. Very sad.
