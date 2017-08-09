2017/08/09

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 9, 2017

— comment by interpreter about the deaf and music

An interpreter said:

We haven’t had a huge deaf community turnout,

mainly because music is not really in deaf

culture.

He was telling the reporter he is hoping to push

the musical arts for the deaf community.

— these anonymous deaf donations

An anonymous person made a $150,000

donation to help get Christian Academy for the Deaf

up and running in Waco, Texas. Some years way

back, Gallaudet received a multi-million

dollar anonymous donation. This shows there

are always generous benefactors in USA that

believe in the deaf.

— a comment about the deaf that dreamed of becoming doctors

A medical professional, who is not deaf, said he

knew that there were some deaf individuals that

wanted to become physicians, but were scared off.

Reason is the lack of accommodations by medical

schools to make things easier for deaf medical

students. Very sad.

