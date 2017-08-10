2017/08/10

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 10, 2017

— a perfect deaf truck driver

Do truck drivers drive perfectly? No, no such a

thing as a perfect car driver or even of a perfect

auto racer! Yet – Clint Homon, who is deaf, is

perfect. He is a student at the Commercial Driver’s

License program at the College of DuPage in

Illinois. He took exams on all aspects of

this course – and received a perfect score!

He said he was shocked about this perfect score.

Let’s hope he will get a high paying truck driving

job once he completes his course. A picture

is at:

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-truck-driving-student-with-perfect-scores/

— a big reason why some hearing people attend interpreted plays

There is a big reason why some hearing people attend

interpreted plays. It is not to learn ASL – but to

get fascinated by the moving beauty of these interpreted

signs – even if they don’t understand what these means.

It is the same as deaf attending a musical concert

and getting fascinated with conductor’s use of

hands – even though they do not hear music!

— a waste of money for captions

In New Zealand, the deaf have to fight to get movie

and TV captions. Yet the parliamentary proceedings

are captioned. Children’s programs are also

captioned. An activist complained that deaf adults

are stuck with no captions because they do not

watch parliamentary proceedings and also not

watching children’s programs!

