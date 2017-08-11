2017/08/11

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 11, 2017

— another deaf accomplishment with aircraft

A while ago, DeafDigest announced that a deaf

man, from Australia, received his commercial

pilot’s license. And now this – Zackary Kukorlo,

who is deaf and from Indiana, won his certificate

to become an aircraft mechanic, specializing

in powerplant. People of his skills are now

high in demand in the aircraft industry.

A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-mechanic-aircraft/

— must get government permission to host a deaf sports tournament

A deaf sports organization wants to host the national deaf

women’s soccer tournament, but cannot to do so, without

seeking government permission! That nation is Nigeria.

This does not happen in USA and the rest of the world.

— making small town drivers happy

Silvana, Washington is a tiny town of just about 100

people that no one has heard of – but for years

these small down drivers were kept happy by

Willie Sneve, who was deaf and owned the town’s

only gas station. Drivers are never happy if

their tanks are empty and there are no gas

stations around in these small towns! Sneve

was honored one time as the Citizen of the

Year by the town.

