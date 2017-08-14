2017/08/14

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 14, 2017
— A long lost deaf sister
In USA, the TV series – Long Lost Family
is a popular program, bringing tears for many
viewers. It is not known, however if long lost
deaf family members were part of the USA program.
There is a British version of this same
program, reuniting these long lost British
family members. In one segment a long lost deaf
sister was reunited with her half sister. A
picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/long-lost-deaf-sister/
— Coda comedian’s challenge
One comedian, hitting these small time night clubs,
is a Coda. He said that from time to time he has
an interpreter on the stage. This is when he
knows there are deaf people in the audience.
When this happens, he makes it a point to
use sign language, never mind that an
interpreter is standing next to him. And
this presents a special challenge – to slow
down while saying something funny and signing
it funny at the same time. If he goes fast-paced
then his sign language lags behind his voiced
funny comments!
— a reason prisons afraid of video relay service
When hearing prisoners make telephone calls,
the prison officers can follow and track
these phone calls and know who these prisoners
are talking with. But with Video Relay Service,
it is impossible. This is the reason why prisons
are scared of VRS! This was an issue that was
published in a prison officers’ magazine.
