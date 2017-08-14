2017/08/14

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 14, 2017

— A long lost deaf sister

In USA, the TV series – Long Lost Family

is a popular program, bringing tears for many

viewers. It is not known, however if long lost

deaf family members were part of the USA program.

There is a British version of this same

program, reuniting these long lost British

family members. In one segment a long lost deaf

sister was reunited with her half sister. A

picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/long-lost-deaf-sister/

— Coda comedian’s challenge

One comedian, hitting these small time night clubs,

is a Coda. He said that from time to time he has

an interpreter on the stage. This is when he

knows there are deaf people in the audience.

When this happens, he makes it a point to

use sign language, never mind that an

interpreter is standing next to him. And

this presents a special challenge – to slow

down while saying something funny and signing

it funny at the same time. If he goes fast-paced

then his sign language lags behind his voiced

funny comments!

— a reason prisons afraid of video relay service

When hearing prisoners make telephone calls,

the prison officers can follow and track

these phone calls and know who these prisoners

are talking with. But with Video Relay Service,

it is impossible. This is the reason why prisons

are scared of VRS! This was an issue that was

published in a prison officers’ magazine.

