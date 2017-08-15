2017/08/15

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 15, 2017

— an interpreter shows a lot of facial expressions for a reason

In San Francisco, a popular entertainment site is

Outside Lands where the audience is treated to

cooking shows that are mixed with music at

GastroMagic. Anyway a recent demonstration of how

the pigs are butchered and dressed up for cooking

caused the interpreter to show a lot of facial

expesssions while interpreting. Apparently she

wasn’t enjoying the program while trying professionally

to interpret for the deaf!





— advice from deaf student in hearing college

A deaf student in a hearing college gave this

advice – work with the college Disability Support

Services office; they are supposed to help the

deaf student get accommodations that are best

for them and to work with professors on how

to deal with the deaf student.

— deaf swimmer crosses the English Channel

It was mentioned few days ago that a deaf woman

tried to swim across Lake Ontario and failed.

Here is a swimming success story – Wesley Nolan,

a deaf man from Ireland, successfully swam

across the English Channel. He is not the first

deaf person to do so – the first one was

Gertrude Ederle in 1926.

