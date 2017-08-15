2017/08/15

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 15, 2017
— an interpreter shows a lot of facial expressions for a reason
In San Francisco, a popular entertainment site is
Outside Lands where the audience is treated to
cooking shows that are mixed with music at
GastroMagic. Anyway a recent demonstration of how
the pigs are butchered and dressed up for cooking
caused the interpreter to show a lot of facial
expesssions while interpreting. Apparently she
wasn’t enjoying the program while trying professionally
to interpret for the deaf!
A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/unable-to-watch-the-butcher-do-his-job/
— advice from deaf student in hearing college
A deaf student in a hearing college gave this
advice – work with the college Disability Support
Services office; they are supposed to help the
deaf student get accommodations that are best
for them and to work with professors on how
to deal with the deaf student.
— deaf swimmer crosses the English Channel
It was mentioned few days ago that a deaf woman
tried to swim across Lake Ontario and failed.
Here is a swimming success story – Wesley Nolan,
a deaf man from Ireland, successfully swam
across the English Channel. He is not the first
deaf person to do so – the first one was
Gertrude Ederle in 1926.
