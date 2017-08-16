2017/08/16

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 16, 2017

— Chinese genetics

In the world of genetics, there are two ways when scientists

deal with genes. One is to create a deafness gene;

the other way is to create a gene where deafness would be

wiped out. In China, they want to wipe out the deafness

gene so that all babies would be born hearing. This story

was written up today in the International Weekly Journal

of Science. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/gene-lab-in-china/

— One of Basketball Wives LA daughters is deaf

Basketball Wives LA is a reality-TV show. It was

just learned that TaKari, the daughter of Jackie,

is deaf. And while she functions as a hearing

person, people listening to her voice would

immediately know she is deaf.

— a deaf celebrity speaks out

Many hearing celebrities are outpsoken with their

political views. One deaf celebrity spoke out

last night. It was Nyle DiMarco. He said

that being deaf is no excuse for keeping quiet.

He is trying to teach the world the ASL that

describes his feelings for the American president.

