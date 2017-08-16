2017/08/16

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 16, 2017
— Chinese genetics
In the world of genetics, there are two ways when scientists
deal with genes. One is to create a deafness gene;
the other way is to create a gene where deafness would be
wiped out. In China, they want to wipe out the deafness
gene so that all babies would be born hearing. This story
was written up today in the International Weekly Journal
of Science. A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/gene-lab-in-china/
— One of Basketball Wives LA daughters is deaf
Basketball Wives LA is a reality-TV show. It was
just learned that TaKari, the daughter of Jackie,
is deaf. And while she functions as a hearing
person, people listening to her voice would
immediately know she is deaf.
— a deaf celebrity speaks out
Many hearing celebrities are outpsoken with their
political views. One deaf celebrity spoke out
last night. It was Nyle DiMarco. He said
that being deaf is no excuse for keeping quiet.
He is trying to teach the world the ASL that
describes his feelings for the American president.
