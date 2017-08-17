2017/08/17

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 17, 2017
— best deaf Jack of All Trades
Is Titos Ubisi, who is deaf, the world’s best
Jack of All Trades? In a newspaper story it
said he can do anything with his hands –
shoe-repairer, house builder, welder,
carpenter, paper signs designer, house
painter, T-shirt maker and artist. Plus
few more. He is from a small town in South
Africa. His skills making him a rich man?
No, he said he makes a decent living. A
picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/best-deaf-jack-of-all-trades/
— Silicon Valley company plans a deaf-brain chip
Paradromics, a Silicon Valley start-up, is
working on a new chip, to be implanted in
the brain of a deaf person. No, it is not
a CI. The scientists feel the chip will help
make a deaf person a hearing person! Will it
work? They said this chip can read nerve
signals and replace the defective senses.
— very angry White House and a deaf celebrity
The very angry White House gang (the President,
Ivanka, Eric, Donald Jr) have unfollowed the
tweets – of Marlee Matlin! Maybe the gang is
afraid of her, for she is going to perform
in a FBI drama show in TV (Quantico). And
it is the FBI that the White House have
been fighting with!
