2017/08/17

— best deaf Jack of All Trades

Is Titos Ubisi, who is deaf, the world’s best

Jack of All Trades? In a newspaper story it

said he can do anything with his hands –

shoe-repairer, house builder, welder,

carpenter, paper signs designer, house

painter, T-shirt maker and artist. Plus

few more. He is from a small town in South

Africa. His skills making him a rich man?

No, he said he makes a decent living. A

A picture is at:



— Silicon Valley company plans a deaf-brain chip

Paradromics, a Silicon Valley start-up, is

working on a new chip, to be implanted in

the brain of a deaf person. No, it is not

a CI. The scientists feel the chip will help

make a deaf person a hearing person! Will it

work? They said this chip can read nerve

signals and replace the defective senses.

— very angry White House and a deaf celebrity

The very angry White House gang (the President,

Ivanka, Eric, Donald Jr) have unfollowed the

tweets – of Marlee Matlin! Maybe the gang is

afraid of her, for she is going to perform

in a FBI drama show in TV (Quantico). And

it is the FBI that the White House have

been fighting with!

