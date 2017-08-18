2017/08/18

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 18, 2017
— a future interpreter without facial expressions
A team from the University of Antwerp (the
Netherlands) is coming up with a 3D-robot
arm that they say, can function as a
sign language interpreter. Really? Deaf
people depend on interpreters’ facial
expressions and body language, along with
sign language, to follow the hearing
conversation. Can a robot show facial
expressions and body language? A
picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/future-interpreter-without-facial-expressions/
— biggest fear among employers
All employers are afraid of the ADA. There
are two big issues they constantly face:
what if you don’t hire the deaf employee because
he is not qualified? Should I hire him just to
avoid an annoying lawsuit?
what if you don’t hire the deaf person,
who manages to fake his hearing skills,
but would not admit his hearing loss?
Should I hire him just to avoid an annoying
lawsuit?
This is the reason why attorneys, on both
sides of the fence, get rich!
— a trick by a deaf physician
there is a deaf physician that functions
as a hearing person with help of his hearing
aid. He has stiff competition from other doctors
that have practices near his own medical
practice. His trick:
To take a lot of time with each patient,
making sure to communicate with him and
to make sure his medical questions are
answered.
Result? He said he has millions of dollars
in his banking account!
