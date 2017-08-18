2017/08/18

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 18, 2017

— a future interpreter without facial expressions

A team from the University of Antwerp (the

Netherlands) is coming up with a 3D-robot

arm that they say, can function as a

sign language interpreter. Really? Deaf

people depend on interpreters’ facial

expressions and body language, along with

sign language, to follow the hearing

conversation. Can a robot show facial

expressions and body language? A

picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/future-interpreter-without-facial-expressions/

— biggest fear among employers

All employers are afraid of the ADA. There

are two big issues they constantly face:

what if you don’t hire the deaf employee because

he is not qualified? Should I hire him just to

avoid an annoying lawsuit?

what if you don’t hire the deaf person,

who manages to fake his hearing skills,

but would not admit his hearing loss?

Should I hire him just to avoid an annoying

lawsuit?

This is the reason why attorneys, on both

sides of the fence, get rich!

— a trick by a deaf physician

there is a deaf physician that functions

as a hearing person with help of his hearing

aid. He has stiff competition from other doctors

that have practices near his own medical

practice. His trick:

To take a lot of time with each patient,

making sure to communicate with him and

to make sure his medical questions are

answered.

Result? He said he has millions of dollars

in his banking account!

