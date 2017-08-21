2017/08/21

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 21, 2017
— biggest regret by a hearing actor
Richard Dreyfuss, not deaf, played a high school music
teacher and father of a deaf son in the movie –
Mr Holland’s Opus. This movie is considered to be
one of the best deaf-related movies ever filmed
in Hollywood. Dreyfuss wanted to learn ASL to be
able to communicate with the deaf character in
the movie. He said that his “movie wife”
learned ASL while he couldn’t even when he tried
hard. Not too many hearing actors would make this
kind of admission but Dreyfuss did. A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/deaf-baby-in-famous-movie/
— deaf Alaskans from remote villages
Alaska is twice larger than Texas but with lowest population
among these 50 states. What about the deaf? In Revillagigedo Island,
eleven residents are deaf. In Prince of Wales Island, six
residents are deaf. And in the village of Metlakatla,
just one.
— 10 years and 200 applications
Julia Gilchrist, who is deaf, does not know the
word “give up.” It took her ten years, with
200 job applications before finally landing
a full time job. She had many short-term contract
jobs, but was let go when these contracts expired.
She said these employers were supportive and
wanted to hire a deaf person, but just didn’t.
In her present job she is responsible for
the inter-company communications network.
