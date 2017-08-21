2017/08/21

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 21, 2017

— biggest regret by a hearing actor

Richard Dreyfuss, not deaf, played a high school music

teacher and father of a deaf son in the movie –

Mr Holland’s Opus. This movie is considered to be

one of the best deaf-related movies ever filmed

in Hollywood. Dreyfuss wanted to learn ASL to be

able to communicate with the deaf character in

the movie. He said that his “movie wife”

learned ASL while he couldn’t even when he tried

hard. Not too many hearing actors would make this

kind of admission but Dreyfuss did. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-baby-in-famous-movie/

— deaf Alaskans from remote villages

Alaska is twice larger than Texas but with lowest population

among these 50 states. What about the deaf? In Revillagigedo Island,

eleven residents are deaf. In Prince of Wales Island, six

residents are deaf. And in the village of Metlakatla,

just one.

— 10 years and 200 applications

Julia Gilchrist, who is deaf, does not know the

word “give up.” It took her ten years, with

200 job applications before finally landing

a full time job. She had many short-term contract

jobs, but was let go when these contracts expired.

She said these employers were supportive and

wanted to hire a deaf person, but just didn’t.

In her present job she is responsible for

the inter-company communications network.

