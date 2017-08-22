2017/08/22

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 22, 2017
— deaf not allowed to watch the eclipse
A deaf school warned all of its students not to
look at the eclipse. School was afraid deaf students
would lose vision by watching the eclipse directly.
No, it didn’t happen yesterday, but in the 1979
eclipse, by the Washington School for the Deaf!
A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/eclipse-and-deaf-vision/
— percentage of new deaf students at RIT
At RIT, which also includes attending NTID,
the percentage of new deaf and hard of hearing
students is 8.5 percent. In actual numbers,
approximately 235 of them.
— comparing deaf captions with blind audio description
The deaf need captions. The blind need audio description.
Which is more expensive? According to a newspaper
story, audio description is more expensive. This is
surprising!
