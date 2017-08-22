2017/08/22

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 22, 2017

— deaf not allowed to watch the eclipse

A deaf school warned all of its students not to

look at the eclipse. School was afraid deaf students

would lose vision by watching the eclipse directly.

No, it didn’t happen yesterday, but in the 1979

eclipse, by the Washington School for the Deaf!

— percentage of new deaf students at RIT

At RIT, which also includes attending NTID,

the percentage of new deaf and hard of hearing

students is 8.5 percent. In actual numbers,

approximately 235 of them.

— comparing deaf captions with blind audio description

The deaf need captions. The blind need audio description.

Which is more expensive? According to a newspaper

story, audio description is more expensive. This is

surprising!

