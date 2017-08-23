2017/08/23

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 23, 2017

— a way to avoid stadium scoreboard captions

University of Nebraska’s Memorial Stadium will be

providing captions – not on scoreboard but through

tweets. Good or bad? Two words is the key –

pilot program! What if the deaf fan does

not have a iPhone? What if the deaf fan’s iPhone

is low on battery? What if the deaf fan misses

action on the field (touchdown run or pass

interception, etc) because his eyes are focused

on these tweets? And “pilot program” is just

an experiment – it may continue or may not

continue! A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/tweet-captions/

— Walmart doing something bad for deaf

Walmart is planning voice-activated shopping.

In an announcement Walmart did not say a

single word on how the deaf people would be

accommodated! So, is voice-activated

shopping discriminatory for the deaf?

— deaf jewelry valued at $8,000

Saeeda Etebari, a young deaf woman, who is

an apprentice jewelry maker, was given gold

and emeralds by her boss and told to make

a necklance out of it. She completed the job

in two months. A professional appraiser had

the necklace appraised at $8,000. Everyone

was surprised by the high appraisal.

Latest deaf jobs

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— sod grass farm, deaf owner

http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

8/20/17 Blue and Gold editions at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/