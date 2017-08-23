2017/08/23

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 23, 2017
— a way to avoid stadium scoreboard captions
University of Nebraska’s Memorial Stadium will be
providing captions – not on scoreboard but through
tweets. Good or bad? Two words is the key –
pilot program! What if the deaf fan does
not have a iPhone? What if the deaf fan’s iPhone
is low on battery? What if the deaf fan misses
action on the field (touchdown run or pass
interception, etc) because his eyes are focused
on these tweets? And “pilot program” is just
an experiment – it may continue or may not
continue! A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/tweet-captions/
— Walmart doing something bad for deaf
Walmart is planning voice-activated shopping.
In an announcement Walmart did not say a
single word on how the deaf people would be
accommodated! So, is voice-activated
shopping discriminatory for the deaf?
— deaf jewelry valued at $8,000
Saeeda Etebari, a young deaf woman, who is
an apprentice jewelry maker, was given gold
and emeralds by her boss and told to make
a necklance out of it. She completed the job
in two months. A professional appraiser had
the necklace appraised at $8,000. Everyone
was surprised by the high appraisal.
Latest deaf jobs
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— sod grass farm, deaf owner
http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/
8/20/17 Blue and Gold editions at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/