2017/08/24

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 24, 2017

— a long forgotten movie about an evil deaf man

We see many movies about real-deaf characters as

well as with fake-deaf characters. But it is always

that the deaf character is a good person, and

not as an evil person. Well, Valli, a movie

made in 1999 in India portrayed Deva, as this

evil deaf character (played by a fake-deaf actor).

Deva, the evil deaf man, was an owner of a big

corporation, but involved in an ugly family

feud. Come to think of it, we also do not

see deaf characters playing roles as rich

businessmen! A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/evil-characters/

— a white lie during an interview

a deaf person was interviewed for a job at a Fortune

500 company. During the intervew she told the

interviewer that she has trouble hearing (not

really telling them she was deaf). She got

hired and to this day, she is still with the

company. Would it make a difference if she

told the company that she is deaf, instead

of saying she had trouble hearing (as in

hard of hearing)? Hard to say.

— Jerry Lewis and the deaf

Jerry Lewis raised a lot of money on behalf

of muscular dystrophy. Critics are saying that

he did not respect people with other different

disabilities, calling them “poster children.”

In other words, has he done much for the deaf?

Yes only in that it was easy for deaf to follow

his slapstick movie comedies – but nothing else!

