2017/08/25

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 25, 2017

— the deaf in the military

An important reason why the American military forces

do not want deaf people in combat is because they

cannot hear commands in fighting situations. This

is what one military magazine pointed out in an

article. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/a-military-situation/

— a new phrase to describe training the deaf for cafe jobs

There has been an increase in the number of deaf-run,

deaf-operated cafes in Europe and Asia. An activist

said it is called “social enterprise.”

— research in vision systems

There are approximately 20 research groups that

work on vision systems for the blind. While

it did not specifically mention the deaf-blind,

one research group has come up with special

goggles. It captures images and is transmitted

to the goggles. These images are magnified,

allowing the deaf-blind to see things.

It is still in the experimental stage.

Latest deaf jobs

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— Deafness, a disability or a culture

http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

8/20/17 Blue and Gold editions at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/