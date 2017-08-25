2017/08/25

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 25, 2017
— the deaf in the military
An important reason why the American military forces
do not want deaf people in combat is because they
cannot hear commands in fighting situations. This
is what one military magazine pointed out in an
article. A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/a-military-situation/
— a new phrase to describe training the deaf for cafe jobs
There has been an increase in the number of deaf-run,
deaf-operated cafes in Europe and Asia. An activist
said it is called “social enterprise.”
— research in vision systems
There are approximately 20 research groups that
work on vision systems for the blind. While
it did not specifically mention the deaf-blind,
one research group has come up with special
goggles. It captures images and is transmitted
to the goggles. These images are magnified,
allowing the deaf-blind to see things.
It is still in the experimental stage.
