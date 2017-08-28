2017/08/28

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 28, 2017

— a lonely deaf lawmaker

Mojo Mathers, who is deaf, is an elected member of

the New Zealand parliament. She relies on interpreters

and captions to function as a lawmaker. In an

interview, she said that not only the job is stressful

but also lonely. As an example, women of different

political parties can get together to try to resolve

a legislative issue. She cannot – and for some reason

New Zealand is not that 100 percent accessible to the

deaf. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-member-new-zealand-parliament/

— five strikes, not three strikes, and you’re out

In baseball and softball, three strikes at bat and

you’re out. Well, at Walmart, the policy is five

strikes before the employee, especially the

deaf and the disabled (as well as hearing) can

be fired. A Walmart workplace violation is counted

as a strike. Said a disabled employee, the

pressure to do well at Walmart can be overwhelming!

It would be unfair for deaf employees that have

communication problems with their supervisors.

— 7.5 million deaf, fact or fiction

A survey by a religious organization said there are

7.5 million culturally deaf Americans. Fact or

fiction?

