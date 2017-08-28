2017/08/28

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 28, 2017
— a lonely deaf lawmaker
Mojo Mathers, who is deaf, is an elected member of
the New Zealand parliament. She relies on interpreters
and captions to function as a lawmaker. In an
interview, she said that not only the job is stressful
but also lonely. As an example, women of different
political parties can get together to try to resolve
a legislative issue. She cannot – and for some reason
New Zealand is not that 100 percent accessible to the
deaf. A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/deaf-member-new-zealand-parliament/
— five strikes, not three strikes, and you’re out
In baseball and softball, three strikes at bat and
you’re out. Well, at Walmart, the policy is five
strikes before the employee, especially the
deaf and the disabled (as well as hearing) can
be fired. A Walmart workplace violation is counted
as a strike. Said a disabled employee, the
pressure to do well at Walmart can be overwhelming!
It would be unfair for deaf employees that have
communication problems with their supervisors.
— 7.5 million deaf, fact or fiction
A survey by a religious organization said there are
7.5 million culturally deaf Americans. Fact or
fiction?
