2017/08/29

— unusual coffee shop owned by a coffee-hating deaf man

Mats Gilbert, who is deaf, is a professional rugby

player in Great Britain. Like many professional

athletes, he worries about his future once his

playing career ends. Mats, who hates coffee,

thought of a coffee shop business and in fact

has established it in an unusual location.

Take a look at it:

— must be 30 or higher or else

In Vancouver, Washington, an agency has worked with

Regal Cinema Movie to provide open captions once

a month. But because deaf attendance at the open

captioned movie has been low, the movie house

has changed the arrangement to once every two

months, instead of once a month. It has come

with a warning – that attendance must exceed

30 or more deaf movie goers, otherwise open

captions will not be shown!

— lipreading machine may be dangerous

From time to time we read stories of machines

(actually software) that can read lips,

supposedly to help the deaf. Well, a magazine

article said it could be dangerous! If the

lipreading software is “perfect” then

governments, as well as criminals, could use

it to read lips of hearing enemies. A

question here – many hearing people speak with

lisps; could these lisps be lipreadable?

